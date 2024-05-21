Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $100.85. The stock had a trading volume of 764,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,805. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Bank of America cut their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

