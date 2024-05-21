Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Up 3.2%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.05 and last traded at $74.86. Approximately 459,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,756,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.61.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $1,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $33,141,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $11,283,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

