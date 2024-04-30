First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. 418,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,700. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

