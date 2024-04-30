First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,488,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,495,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,011,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,635,000.

GEM traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. 40,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,117. The firm has a market cap of $928.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $31.90.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

