Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $202.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.