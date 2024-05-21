CRH plc (LON:CRH) Announces Dividend of $0.35

CRH plc (LON:CRHGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CRH traded down GBX 84 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,352 ($80.73). 365,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,320. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,547.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,847.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CRH has a twelve month low of GBX 3,736 ($47.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,976 ($88.66).

In other news, insider Shaun Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,708 ($110.68) per share, with a total value of £87,080 ($110,676.16). 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

