Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 381,585 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 381,585 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 4.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.17% of Micron Technology worth $164,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,184,507.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,867,783 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $131.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

