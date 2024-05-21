Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ BSMV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

