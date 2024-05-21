Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

