Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.05

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HEFT stock traded down GBX 2.75 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 192.50 ($2.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.94. The company has a market capitalization of £409.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.86 and a beta of 0.87. Henderson European Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.10 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195.82 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

