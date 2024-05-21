Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend by an average of 38.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $178.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

