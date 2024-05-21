Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.
Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend by an average of 38.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $178.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line
In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Old Dominion Freight Line
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Get Paid While You Wait – OneMain’s Juicy Dividends
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Lowe’s Companies Tracking to New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.