Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Upgraded by Eight Capital to Strong-Buy

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QIPT. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $137.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.68. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

