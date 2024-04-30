First Ascent Asset Management LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC decreased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,025,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,339. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

