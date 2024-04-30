Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Decreased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after acquiring an additional 77,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,814 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 654,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,742. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

