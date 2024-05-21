GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GNT stock remained flat at $5.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.