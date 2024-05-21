GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GNT stock remained flat at $5.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $5.53.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Get Paid While You Wait – OneMain’s Juicy Dividends
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Lowe’s Companies Tracking to New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.