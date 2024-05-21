Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.40

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

Shares of Jersey Electricity stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 460 ($5.85). 11,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,224.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 439.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 433.58. Jersey Electricity has a 1-year low of GBX 400 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 490 ($6.23). The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

