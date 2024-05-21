Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.40

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Jersey Electricity Stock Performance
Shares of Jersey Electricity stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 460 ($5.85). 11,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,224.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 439.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 433.58. Jersey Electricity has a 1-year low of GBX 400 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 490 ($6.23). The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.
About Jersey Electricity
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jersey Electricity
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Get Paid While You Wait – OneMain’s Juicy Dividends
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Lowe’s Companies Tracking to New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.