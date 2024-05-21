Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 735,264 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735,264 shares during the period. Farmland Partners comprises 2.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $28,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 25.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

FPI opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

FPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

