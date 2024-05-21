Mckinley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $468.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.95 and a twelve month high of $531.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,014,637 shares of company stock worth $499,004,990. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

