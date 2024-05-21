Diversified Energy Company PLC Declares Dividend of $0.29 (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

LON DEC traded up GBX 3.97 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,128.97 ($14.35). The stock had a trading volume of 107,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,333. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 822.50 ($10.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,963 ($24.95). The company has a market capitalization of £536.49 million, a PE ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,031.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 887.08.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

