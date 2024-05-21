Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,841,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,768.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,579.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,479.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.