NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.
NXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
NexGen Energy Stock Up 4.8 %
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
