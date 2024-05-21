UBS Group AG Purchases 101,288 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $144,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after buying an additional 732,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

