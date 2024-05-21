Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Plans Dividend of GBX 30.33

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.33 ($0.39) per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pennon Group Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of LON PNN traded down GBX 49.50 ($0.63) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 667 ($8.48). 427,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,980. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 532.83 ($6.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 834 ($10.60). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 671.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 700.18. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.55) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.41) to GBX 710 ($9.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.47) to GBX 1,030 ($13.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 840 ($10.68).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

