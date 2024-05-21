Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,991 shares of company stock valued at $35,915,914. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $337.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.21 and its 200 day moving average is $347.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.