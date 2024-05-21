Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $292.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.25 and its 200-day moving average is $286.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.13 and a 52 week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.