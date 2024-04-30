Sovryn Price Tops $1.81 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $33.14 million and $145,745.90 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn token can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00003005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sovryn alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 324% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 59,671,947.87548129 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.90351672 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $101,537.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.