CPS Technologies (CPSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CPSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,032. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

