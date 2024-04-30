Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Decreases By 5.6%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

International Media Acquisition Trading Down 7.1 %

IMAQW stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 6,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,652. International Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

