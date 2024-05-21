Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,321,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 90,636 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 10,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,255.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

