iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG opened at C$92.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$85.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on iA Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,659. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.