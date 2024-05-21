iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
IAG opened at C$92.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$85.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,659. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
