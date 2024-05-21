TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after buying an additional 205,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,312.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $768.05 and a 1 year high of $1,330.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,240.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,113.59.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and have sold 63,434 shares worth $76,847,440. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

