ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Position Reduced by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 255,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 24,806 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.