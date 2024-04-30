EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,560,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,700. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

