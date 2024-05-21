Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hecla Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.