Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Hecla Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hecla Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.
Hecla Mining Stock Performance
HL opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.
