Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FONR. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in FONAR by 725.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FONAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 87,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of FONR opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.20. FONAR Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27.

FONAR Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FONR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.