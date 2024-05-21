PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,884,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,313,000 after purchasing an additional 787,968 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,938,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,713,000 after purchasing an additional 151,025 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

