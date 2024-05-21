Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,411 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of RCM Technologies worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in RCM Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 123,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

RCM Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $175.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.78. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 74.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

