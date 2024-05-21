PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,482 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $28,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,058,000 after buying an additional 294,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 898,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,173,000 after buying an additional 268,246 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 186,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after buying an additional 161,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BAB stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.