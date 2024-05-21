PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
PHINIA has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PHINIA to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.
PHINIA Price Performance
NYSE PHIN opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. PHINIA has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $46.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
PHINIA Company Profile
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.
