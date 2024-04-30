Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.56. 287,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.27. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.