Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.74 on Tuesday, reaching $995.01. 56,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $943.14 and its 200-day moving average is $911.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total value of $967,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,328,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total value of $967,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,328,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $54,616,836. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

