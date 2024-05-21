Investors Purchase High Volume of Fulcrum Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,544 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 867% compared to the average daily volume of 987 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 72,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FULC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

