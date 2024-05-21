ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $774.63. 171,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,556. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.13 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $748.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $728.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

