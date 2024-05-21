Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $61,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,666,000 after acquiring an additional 117,682 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,685,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.66. The stock had a trading volume of 68,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,541. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.91. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.