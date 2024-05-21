Balentine LLC Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $570.57. 133,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.20 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $557.25 and its 200-day moving average is $545.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

