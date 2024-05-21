Balentine LLC Sells 191 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CGI by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 158,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,689. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

