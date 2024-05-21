Balentine LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,147,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 380,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after purchasing an additional 379,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 296,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.52. 51,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $224.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

