Sono-Tek (SOTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of -0.22. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

