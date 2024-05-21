Bakkt Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,374 call options on the company. This is an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 2,165 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bakkt from $12.50 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Bakkt in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Activity at Bakkt

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,198.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 110,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,402.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 2,009 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,198.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $498,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 136.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,857,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3,955,725 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the third quarter valued at $7,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 313,227 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bakkt by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,601,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 332,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,928,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 623,748 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE BKKT traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,829. The firm has a market cap of $221.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. Bakkt has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($7.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($4.50). The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.00 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bakkt will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

