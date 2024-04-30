Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $23.77

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.77, but opened at $22.79. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 1,050,378 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

