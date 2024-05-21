Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $84-85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.42 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $229.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.53. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

